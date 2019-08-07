New SUV to be revealed at Sheriff’s Office

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is inviting area residents to the revealing of the 2019 Chevy Tahoe won by Deputy Justin Galbraith and Fazzo. The event will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon.

Galbraith and Fazzo entered the Vested Interest in K9s photo contest last October for a chance to win a 2019 Chevy Tahoe. Thirty K9 teams nationwide competed for public votes for the entire month of October to win a new Chevy Tahoe SUV with Police Pursuit Package and additional K9 unit customizations – a prize worth up to $50,000.

Galbraith and Fazzo made many contacts encouraging people to vote for them. Out of the 158,448 votes cast, 35,910 went to Deputy Galbraith and Fazzo as a result of their nationwide efforts, through their daily appeals in October via social media in a series of automated videos including Fazzo; a lip sync production that went viral, and an outreach to make Fazzo’s birthday wish come true by casting their votes on his fifth birthday on Oct. 29.

After many months of waiting for the vehicle to be built, shipped by railcar, and equipment installed; the big day is finally here.