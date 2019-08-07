ODA offers local pesticide disposal

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will sponsor a collection for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, in Wauseon.

The pesticide collection and disposal service are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

Pesticide collections are sponsored by the department in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.