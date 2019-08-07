Swanton Public Library waiving overdue fees for school supplies

The Swanton Public Library is offering patrons an opportunity to get rid of overdue item fees in exchange for a donation. During the month of August, the library will be accepting new, unopened school supplies.

Acceptable donations include glue sticks, crayons, markers, and paper. Contact the library at 419-826-2760 for a more extensive list.

Each acceptable donation will count toward eliminating late fees. The library is also happy to take donations from those that do not have fines.

All supplies collected will be donated to the Swanton Local School District.