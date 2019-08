With the school year drawing near, a closing date has been announced for the City of Wauseon pool. The pool will be closing for the season on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The last 8-9 p.m. adult swim will be on Friday, Aug. 9.

Once school begins, the pool hours will be 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be closed Friday and weekend hours will not change.

The pool will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5. It may be open on fair week if there are enough life guards available to meet staffing requirements.