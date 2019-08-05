Swanton names next fire chief

The Village of Swanton has announced the appointment of a new Deputy Fire Chief who will assume the role of Fire Chief later this year.

Mayor Ann Roth appointed Anthony Schaffer, OFE as the new Deputy Fire Chief, effective Aug. 11. Schaffer will assume the role of Fire Chief effective Dec. 1, 2019. Swanton Village Council approved the appointment at a special meeting on Monday.

Schaffer will join the Swanton Fire Division with over 30 years of fire service in various departments throughout Ohio, most recently with the City of Bellevue where he was a lieutenant. A graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive Program, Schaffer has extensive training, education and experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and an associate’s degree in applied science/fire science.

He will work alongside current Swanton Fire Chief Michael Wolever, as Deputy Chief, to get acquainted with the fire department and processes, from August until the end of November when he will assume the position of Fire Chief.

Village of Swanton officials said they are grateful for the years of service Chief Wolever contributed to the community and look forward to having Chief Schaffer as part of their team.

The current and future Swanton fire chiefs stand with members of Swanton Village Council at Monday’s meeting. Pictured, from left, are Craig Rose, Michael Rochelle, Paul Dzyak, current chief Michael Wolelver, future chief Anthony Schaffer, Mayor Ann Roth, Dianne Westhoven, and Jeff Pilliod. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_New-Deputy-Fire-Chief-tall.jpg The current and future Swanton fire chiefs stand with members of Swanton Village Council at Monday’s meeting. Pictured, from left, are Craig Rose, Michael Rochelle, Paul Dzyak, current chief Michael Wolelver, future chief Anthony Schaffer, Mayor Ann Roth, Dianne Westhoven, and Jeff Pilliod. Courtesy photo

