Drop the Scissors: Box Tops for Education goes digital

MINNEAPOLIS — After 23 years of clipping Box Tops, people across America can now ditch the scissors for their smartphones, earning cash for schools with the simple push of a button. Since Box Tops for Education launched in 1996, 70,000 schools have earned more than $913 million, and now the program is saying goodbye to old-school clipping and going digital with a new and improved mobile app. And to celebrate the big news, schools across America will have a chance to win one of five $20,000 makeovers.

Beginning this summer, supporters will earn Box Tops by digitally scanning receipts, earning 10 cents per participating product purchased. When the receipt is scanned, the funds will be automatically added to a the running total for the selected school. Supporters will also be able to track their personal contributions to their school. The new feature makes it easier than ever to see in real time how users are making an impact for their schools and helping them get cash for much-needed supplies, field trips, playground equipment and more.

“Box Tops for Education has made a significant impact in school fundraising over the last 23 years, and we’re evolving the ways schools can earn cash,” said Erin Anderson, manager, Box Tops for Education. “Modernizing Box Tops to fit the needs of today’s families brings the next generation of supporters and brands into the program, so we can stay true to our mission: to help schools get what they need.”

As soon as Box Tops supporters download the free app – available via iTunes App Store and Google Play – they simply select the school they would like to support. Then, users scan their store receipt, which automatically identifies all participating Box Tops products and bonus offers, and instantly adds cash to their school’s earnings online.

Receipts must be scanned within 14 days of purchase. The earnings from each qualifying purchase are visible in the school’s and individual user’s accounts, making it easy to track how much cash supporters have raised for their school.

All participating products will feature a Box Tops for Education label on the packaging. Traditional Box Tops clips will remain on some product packaging during the transition and will be accepted when validly submitted by a school coordinator until they expire. Better yet: most participating brands are allowing supporters to “double dip” by clipping unexpired traditional Box Tops clips to send to school AND scanning their receipt in the new mobile app.

Participants who scan a receipt containing at least one participating product between July 15 and Nov. 15 will be eligible for the chance to win one of five $20,000 makeovers for their school. One entry will be earned for each participating product purchased. For more information about the sweepstakes visit www.btfe.com/makeover.

Visit www.BoxTops4Education.com to learn more and see a full list of participating products.