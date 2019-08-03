Pike Twp. School holding reunion

The biennial Pike Township School reunion will be held as a potluck on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m., at Delta Municipal Park at 639 Taylor St. in Delta. All former students, staff, neighbors, parents of students, and interested parties are welcome. The reunion will honor the 55th anniversary of the Class of 1964, pictured above. Pike Township School closed permanently in 1987; the last eighth grade graduation was held in 1967. There have been eight reunions, held every other year.

