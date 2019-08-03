Shaffers celebrate 50th

Art and Cora Shaffer of Delta are proud to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Arthur L. Shaffer and Cora F. Chunn were married June 28, 1969, in Lake Avenue Church of Christ in Fort Wayne, Ind., by Pastor Armand Bitzer.

Art is retired from AT&T in West Unity. Cora is retired from Dana Corporation in Maumee. They have lived in Fulton County for 48 years.

They celebrated this anniversary with friends and classmates at the Sylvania Senior Center in Sylvania, Ohio, where they are volunteer instructors for line dancing classes for seniors 55 and older.

They would like to thank everyone for their cards and good wishes in celebration of this special event.