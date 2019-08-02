Program teaches coping with Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association northwest Ohio chapter will hold an educational program Tuesday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., to discuss effective communication strategies for families, friends, and anyone impacted by the disease.

The hour-long event, “Effective Communication Strategies,” will be held at the Archbold Senior Center, 210 Williams St.

Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family.

The program explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.

By the end of the program, attendees will be able to: explain the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease; decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person; and identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

“Effective Communication Strategies” includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.

“Holding a conversation with our loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease can be a challenge” said Pam Myers, chapter program director. “This program provides many suggestions and tips on how to enjoy your time with them versus being angry and frustrated.”

Register online at alz.org/nwohio or call 1-800-272-3900.