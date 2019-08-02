Foreigner, Smith tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the main musical entertainment at this year’s Fulton County Fair.

Grandstand entertainment for the 162nd Fulton County Fair includes classic rock band, Foreigner on Sunday, Sept. 1, returning after a sold-out performance during the 2013 Fulton County Fair. Country music star, Granger Smith, with alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr., will take the grandstand stage on Labor Day Monday.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 70 million albums and has experienced multi-platinum success around the world. The band’s nine Billboard Top Ten Hits include, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and “Cold As Ice.” Foreigner’s electrifying mix of blustery blues and impeccably crafted pop continues to captivate generation after generation of music fans.

Country music star Granger Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as “Yee Yee Nation.” With a social media following of nearly 7 million and over a quarter of a billion online video views, this flagship artist on BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records, entered the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the number one smash, “Backroad Song,” following quickly with the Top 5 hit, “If The Boot Fits.”

Smith was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and was included in the 2017 crop of artists honored during the CRS New Faces show. His current full-length album, When The Good Guys Win has spawned the Top 15 hit “Happens Like That” and current fast-rising single “You’re In It”.

Tickets are on sale at fultoncountyfair.com, by phone at 419-335-7469, or at the fair ticket office, which is currently only open on Tuesdays, but will open Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 12. Prices start at $18 for Smith and $30 for Foreigner.

All grandstand seats at the concerts are reserved. There will be a special VIP Track area in front of the stage along with the regular Festival Track area.

Premium Books

The 2019 Premium Books for the Fulton County Fair are now available. They are available at several locations around the county, including:

Archbold: Farmers and Merchants State Bank.

Delta: Delta Public Library, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, First Federal of Delta.

Fayette: Fayette Feed Mill, library, Sherwood Bank, D & R Hardware, US 20 Main Stop.

Lyons: State Bank & Trust, Main Stop.

Metamora: T-Mart, Country Charm Cafe.

Pettisville: Pettisville Meats.

Swanton: Farmers and Merchants State Bank, First Federal of Delta, J & B Feeds, Fessenden Hardware, library.

Wauseon: Both Farmers and Merchants State Bank locations, First Federal Bank, library, Ace Hardware, J & B Feeds.

Books are also available at the Fulton County Fair ticket office and the fair website, www.fultoncountyfair.com.

