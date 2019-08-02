Upcoming blood drives listed

To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29-Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Upcoming blood drives in Fulton County include: Monday, Aug. 5, noon-6 p.m., Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta; Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Swanton High School, 601 N. Main St.; Thursday, Aug. 15, 1-6 p.m., Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood. Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass – completing the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.