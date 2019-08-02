Swanton students learn safety

Swanton Safety Village was held last week, teaching incoming kindergarten students how to stay safe in their surroundings. Safety topics included poison, pedestrian, fire, playground, and bus safety as well as a look inside a rescue squad vehicle, above.

