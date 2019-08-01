Meeting of minds

Northwest State Community College President Michael Thomson, left, sat alongside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a breakfast gathering of community college presidents hosted July 26 at the governor’s mansion by DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The meeting was held to discuss the colleges’ role in the future of Ohio’s economy. The participants discussed opportunities for community colleges to work with businesses and other partners to help improve Ohio’s economy, and the importance of the colleges to build partnerships with Ohio’s Job and Family Services, faith-based partners, addiction recovery services, foster care parents, and correctional facilities.

Northwest State Community College President Michael Thomson, left, sat alongside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a breakfast gathering of community college presidents hosted July 26 at the governor’s mansion by DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The meeting was held to discuss the colleges’ role in the future of Ohio’s economy. The participants discussed opportunities for community colleges to work with businesses and other partners to help improve Ohio’s economy, and the importance of the colleges to build partnerships with Ohio’s Job and Family Services, faith-based partners, addiction recovery services, foster care parents, and correctional facilities. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Thomson.jpg Northwest State Community College President Michael Thomson, left, sat alongside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a breakfast gathering of community college presidents hosted July 26 at the governor’s mansion by DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The meeting was held to discuss the colleges’ role in the future of Ohio’s economy. The participants discussed opportunities for community colleges to work with businesses and other partners to help improve Ohio’s economy, and the importance of the colleges to build partnerships with Ohio’s Job and Family Services, faith-based partners, addiction recovery services, foster care parents, and correctional facilities.