Fulton County included in disaster relief

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday included Fulton and Williams counties in a second disaster declaration after excessive rainfall disrupted planting in Ohio and the Midwest.

Fulton and Williams Counties were left off the initial declaration due to the USDA requiring additional time to review their application and data.

The disaster declaration will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers including emergency low interest loans, deferred loan payments, and supplementary assistance. Farmers and producers can visit their location Farm Services Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) thanked the USDA, saying, ““I’ve seen up close the devastation our excessive rainfall has had on Williams and Fulton counties. Their inclusion in a disaster declaration was necessary to get resources to our farmers.”

The USDA issued a disaster declaration July 26 that included such area counties as Lucas, Defiance, Henry, and Wood.

Latta has been in close contact with the USDA and Gov. Mike DeWine’s office regarding farmers’ concerns about their crops.

On June 13, he sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding the severe and unprecedented rainfall impacting farmers in Northwest and West Central Ohio. The letter urged Perdue to approve an agriculture disaster declaration should the agency receive a request for one from the state of Ohio.

DeWine sent a request letter to the USDA. On June 25, he followed up with a letter to USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey asking for clarification on the assistance process to help ease the uncertainty farmers are facing.

