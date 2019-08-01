Two sentenced in drug cases

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Holly C. Lowe, 35, of Morenci, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Oct. 11, 2018, she possessed methamphetamine, and on Feb. 1, 2019, she failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in Common Pleas Court.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete treatment at Serenity Haven if recommended; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. She served 57 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in nine months in prison for both cases.

Cathi L. Hill, 47, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about May 26, 2018, she possessed fentanyl, and on Jan. 11, 2019, she failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in Common Pleas Court.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: be held at CCNO until entering drug treatment at Serenity Haven; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be successfully discharged from Serenity Haven and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; receive a Vivitrol injection at CCNO or Serenity Haven; and obey an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison for both cases.

Teyana L. Tate, 25, of Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to forgery. On or about May 19, 2019, she forged counterfeit checks.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, and to forfeit all property seized except her wallet and ID cards. She served 69 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.