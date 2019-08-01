11 motorists cited in traffic blitz

Eleven citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted July 21-27 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations included four for speed violations, one driving under suspension violation, one left of center violation, and five disobeying a traffic control device violations. Deputies made 35 traffic stops, issued 25 warnings, served two misdemeanor arrest warrants, confiscated suspected methamphetamine, one recovered a firearm.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.