Delta hosts ‘Dancin’ In The Street’

It’s time to put on your dancin’ shoes, as the Delta Chamber of Commerce presents the village’s annual Dancin’ In The Street, a downtown event Saturday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Food and beverages will be available including a Rib Off. Vendors include Pueblo Lindo, Switchback Crossing Cafe, K and K Confections, The Dawg House, and Garry’s Kettle Corn.

Music will be provided by the Forrest Family from 4-7 p.m., and The Rock Show Rock Tribute Band from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free.