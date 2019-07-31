Posted on by

Delta hosts ‘Dancin’ In The Street’


It’s time to put on your dancin’ shoes, as the Delta Chamber of Commerce presents the village’s annual Dancin’ In The Street, a downtown event Saturday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Food and beverages will be available including a Rib Off. Vendors include Pueblo Lindo, Switchback Crossing Cafe, K and K Confections, The Dawg House, and Garry’s Kettle Corn.

Music will be provided by the Forrest Family from 4-7 p.m., and The Rock Show Rock Tribute Band from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free.