NSCC holds annual GenCyber camp

Northwest State Community College held its 2nd Annual GenCyber teacher camps in June and July at the college’s Scott Park location in Toledo. During the week-long camps faculty and staff from NSCC and Bowling Green State University provided hands-on instruction in cybersecurity awareness and best practices to teachers from Toledo Public Schools and Springfield Local Schools, as well as a representative from Imagination Station, while helping them find ways to incorporate these concepts into their curriculum. The GenCyber program is co-funded by the National Security Administration and the National Science Foundation. NSCC was one of only three higher education institutions in Ohio to receive the GenCyber grant.

