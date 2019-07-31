Shoppers can save during sales tax holiday

Area residents will have the opportunity to save a little cash on back-to-school shopping this weekend. This year’s sales tax holiday in Ohio will begin on Friday, Aug. 2, at 12 a.m., and end on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

• Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

• School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

• School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined by item.

Online purchases made during the period do qualify for the sales tax exemption.

Beginning in 2019, Sub. S.B. 226 provides for a permanent sales tax holiday on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year.

School supplies are among the items included in the sales tax holiday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_School-Supplies.jpg School supplies are among the items included in the sales tax holiday.