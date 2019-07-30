Wauseon Fifth Third branch closes

Fifth Third Bank customers in Wauseon will now have to find another location to do their in-person banking. The Fifth Third Bank branch at 1379 N. Shoop Ave. permanently closes its doors Tuesday.

“As customer preferences and activities shift, we continuously look to evolve and optimize our branch network to ensure that we’re operating as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Anna Kolin, regional marketing manager, said when the closing was announced.

Wauseon customers will be able to bank at the Swanton, Waterville and Defiance branches. Fifth Third partner ATM machines will remain available at the Rite Aid pharmacy in Wauseon and the Speedway gas station in Delta.

Other branches closing include locations in Bryan, Findlay, and Sandusky, Kolin said. Fifth Third will maintain 40 offices in northwest Ohio and Monroe County, Mich.

The Fifth Third Bank location on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon permanently closes Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_fifth-third-bank.jpg The Fifth Third Bank location on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon permanently closes Tuesday. File photo