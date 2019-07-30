Seniors take on Fulton County

About 25 senior citizens from the Fulton County Senior Center took a bus tour July 25 of several agencies in the county.

County Commissioner Jon Rupp chauffeured the group, and Toni Schindler, the commissioners’ marketing and communications director, served as the tour guide.

“We were thrilled when Vicki Hoylman, activities coordinator with the senior center, asked if we would be willing to coordinate a bus trip for them. They chose the agencies that were of interest, and we were able to coordinate it for them,” Schindler said.

The first stop was the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, where Major Matt Smithmeyer spoke on the most recent scams targeting senior citizens. Smithmeyer encouraged the seniors to call the sheriff’s office with questions or concerns about phone calls or information they receive.

At another sheriff’s stop, Richie Kilgour, 911 coordinator, provided information about the services.

The seniors were also transported to Fulton County Airport, where they gathered in the main hangar to hear from Matt Gilroy, Fulton County Economic Development Corp. director and a member of the airport’s Authority Board give an overview of both agencies he serves. Seniors were also able to view a 1947 Crosely vehicle, a Beechcraft airplane, and a 1940s Canuck Canadian training plane, the only plane of it’s kind in the United States and hangered at the county airport.

“I loved it!” senior Ruth Veerecke said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and have never been to the airport. I’ve never flown so seeing planes fly in was great. I would definitely do it again.”

The seniors visited the Fulton County Humane Society, and owner Tracy Wanner answered questions.

The final stop was at the Fulton County Museum and Welcome Center, where seniors learned about the shared services complex. Schindler discussed the many partners that are involved with the complex, including the Fulton County Visitors Bureau, Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, and the Museum of Fulton County. The seniors received a tour of the Emergency Operations Center and discussed the partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, whose new operations are located directly behind the Museum and Welcome Center.

“This was a great opportunity for Commissioner Rupp and I to interact with the seniors, and to show them places of interest throughout the county.” Schindler said. “Kudos to Vicki Hoylman and Beth Ricker-Flory the activities director, for encouraging seniors to join us on this trip.”

Karen Edsall receives a Fulton County Visitors Bureau Passport from Kay Sevenich, Museum of Fulton County volunteer, while at the Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_senior-tour.jpg Karen Edsall receives a Fulton County Visitors Bureau Passport from Kay Sevenich, Museum of Fulton County volunteer, while at the Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County. Alica Glover poses with Major Matt Smithmeyer after their tour and discussion at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Major-Smithmeyer-and-Alicia-Glover.jpg Alica Glover poses with Major Matt Smithmeyer after their tour and discussion at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.