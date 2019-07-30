Now open for business

Wes and Beth Wolf led a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Friday for Wolf It Down B-B-Q in Lyons. It features meats from the Wolfs’ 168-year-old family farm, foods made from scratch, Saturday breakfast, a walk-up window for orders, and a patio area. The restaurant is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Meats are also available for purchase. Pictured are Lyons Mayor Andrea Gleckler, Tasha Wolf, Village Council member John Good, Village Administrator Tanya Lumbrezer, Tim Suter, Wes Wolf, Beth Wolf, Julie Fenicle, Township Trustee RJ Lumbrezer, and Village Council member Mark Bryson.

