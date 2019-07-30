Swanton man dies in Toledo crash

TOLEDO – A Swanton man died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash in East Toledo.

Donald Johnson, 57, was a passenger in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling northbound in the 1600 block of Front Street at about 5:30 a.m. The vehicle, driven by Marion Leininger Jr., veered off the road to the right and struck a large metal support post, according to information from the Toledo Police Department.

Both parties were transported to St. Vincent Hospital where Johnson was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues, according to police.