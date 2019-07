The City of Wauseon has announced paving projects. A few community parking lots will be sealed and restriped beginning this week.

Locations set for repair include the lot on Commercial Street across from the former Don’s, the lot next to the former Tiffany’s on Depot Street as well as behind Hammontree’s, and Biddle Park.

Hill Asphalt Paving, LLC has been contracted for these projects. All work will be completed as weather permits.