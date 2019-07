Fun for the family is planned with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Movie Night on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.

Them ovie, “Aladdin,” begins at dusk at Imagination Station, Reighard Park. Meet characters Aladdin and Jasmine beginning at 7 p.m. Dr. Kenneth Ladd of Magic Corner performing.

Free popcorn, ice cream, photo booth will be offered as wel. Bring chairs, drinks, blankets.

In case of rain, the movie night will be held at Wauseon Elementary School, 950 Oak St.