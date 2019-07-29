Delta man sentenced for burglary

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Scott Haselman.

Curtis Stanley, 27, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to burglary. On Jan. 28, 2019, he did knowingly by force trespass in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit any criminal offense.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.

Roxanne Rupp, 36, of Stryker previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond. On Nov. 17, 2018, she possessed methamphetamine, and on March 15, 2019, she failed to appear for her arraignment in Common Pleas Court.

She was sentenced to five years of community control, and ordered to: successfully complete Drug Court; successfully complete Serenity Haven Drug Treatment; and abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, and 17 months for failing to appear, to be served concurrently, for a total of 17 months in prison.

Teana L. Thomas, 30, of Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to forgery and possessing criminal tools. On May 19, 2019, she possessed the device, instrument or article to create counterfeit checks, as well as forged counterfeit checks.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; be assessed for dual diagnosis and complete any recommended treatment; serve 69 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time already served; and forfeit all items seized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol including contraband.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison for forgery and 11 months in prison for possessing criminal tools, to be served consecutively, for a total prison term of 22 months.