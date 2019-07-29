New FCHC medical building making debut

When Fulton County Health Center opened a 23,000 square-foot medical office building on the north end of its campus in 2000, hospital officials wondered whether they could fill all the space.

They need not have worried. Nineteen years later, a new $19 million, 62,000 square-foot medical office building has recently opened on the south end of campus to accommodate what FCHC spokesperson Steve McCoy said is “a lot of space issues” that continued after the north end building was filled. Over the next few months, the first three floors of the new south end building will become occupied with various medical offices, leaving only the top floor available for lease.

The first tenant to take up residence is the office of Dr. Sema Fofung, obstetrician and gynecologist, and certified midwife Jessica Durham. They will be joined in a few weeks by West Ohio Surgeons, Parkview Health, the FCHC sleep lab, and a first-floor retail FCHC Outpatient Pharmacy with a drive-thru window. A ground floor lab drawing station will also be added.

By Jan. 1, McCoy expects the first three floors to be mostly occupied. “More and more specialists want to come to this area,” he said. “We went from being a 121-bed inpatient facility. We still continue to try to develop as many services as possible.”

McCoy said the retail pharmacy is a standout feature of the building. Open six days a week, it will include a waiting area for prescriptions, over-the-counter retail products, and competitive pricing.

“When people come into the hospital they want to make fewer stops. There are some real advantages to that,” McCoy said.

Ground was broken for the medical building on April 24, 2017. During its construction FCHC also expanded the facility’s emergency, surgery, oncology, and endoscopy departments and heart center, and added 332 spaces for the south and east parking lots.

McCoy said once the new building is occupied the hospital will break ground for a new rehabilitation center, to be located just north of the FCHC pond.

The new medical office building at Fulton County Health Center will gradually fill with tenants over the next few months.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

