Sauder Village presents Doll & Teddy Bear Show

Doll lovers from throughout the Midwest will gather at Sauder Village in Archbold on Saturday, Aug. 3, for the 36th Annual Doll and Teddy Bear Show and Sale.

New this year, this special event is a one-day only show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring doll and teddy bear exhibitors, doll appraisals, and special activities for children. There is a “show-only” admission of $8, which must be purchased in Founder’s Hall.

Through the years, the Sauder Village Doll and Teddy Bear Show and Sale has maintained a reputation for its impressive scope of quality collectibles. Again this year, Founder’s Hall will be filled with vendors showcasing their treasured dolls and bears. Guests can shop and enjoy an excellent variety of high-quality items including antique dolls, original dolls, teddy bears, and modern collectibles.

Also available will be accessories, supplies, artist reproductions, clothing, doll furniture, books, and patterns. This is an opportunity to view an unusually extensive assortment of quality merchandise and meet other doll collectors.

​As at previous events, the Ann Arbor Doll Collectors Club will offer a free craft activity for children, as well as a doll photo booth. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite doll to dress up and pose their doll for a photo. And throughout the day on Aug. 3 children can make yarn dolls, clothespin dolls, wooden bead dolls, and Popsicle-stick ballerina dolls.

For more information, call 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

