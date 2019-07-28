FCCC holding Launch Days for students

Four County Career Center in Archbold will hold Launch Days on Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 so registered students may pick up schedules and other important 2019-20 school information.

Students may also pay their school fees, pick up their technology device, and check on uniform orders.

Launch Days hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Student Services staff members will be at an information table in the multi-purpose room to distribute packets and answer questions. Students can also locate their classrooms and career labs.

Fall classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, for juniors and new students, and Thursday, Aug. 15, for returning senior students. Classes start at 8:45 a.m.

For more information, call 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2701.