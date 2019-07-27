Golden Wedding event seeks couples

The 162st Fulton County Fair Golden Wedding Party will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m.

Fulton County residents married 50 years or more prior to the fair are welcome to attend. Free admission passes will be issued for the day of the Golden Wedding Party. Entries are due by Aug. 23.

Provide the husband’s and wife’s names and their dates of birth, their address and telephone number, and their date of marriage. The information can be taken to the county fair office or mailed to: Fulton County Fair, 8514 State Highway 108, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.