August 5 is the date for the next Delta blood drive. It is scheduled to be held at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.

The hours of the bloodmobile are noon to 6 p.m. All blood types are needed.

Appointments can be made by using the redcrossblood.org website. Use the sponsor code DELTACHURCH. You can also call 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins are welcomed.