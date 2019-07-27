ODNR taking apps for training academy

Applications are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 4, for the next Natural Resources Officer training academy, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft.

The division is seeking to fill 20 positions.

“We are looking for individuals who are passionate about law enforcement, natural resource conservation and public service,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

Natural resources officer duties include law enforcement and public service, as well as education and public relations.

Top-scoring candidates will undergo interviews and pre-employment evaluations. Those selected as cadets will attend the officer training academy for about five months. Following completion of the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training course, cadets will complete an additional training program related to ODNR operations and their officer specialty.

Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid Ohio driver’s license. An associate degree or completion of an undergraduate core program in natural resources, fish and/or wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields is also required.

Other qualifications include completing a background check, a psychological exam, and passing a drug screen, as well as meeting swim and physical fitness standards and residing within 45 miles of their work location.

To apply, visit careers.ohio.gov. The State of Ohio is an equal opportunity employer and provider of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) services.