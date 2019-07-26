Filing deadline nears for Nov. election

Time is running out to file to run for a local office in the November general election.

Candidates for November will be required to file petitions by 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. The positions up for election include village council, village mayor, township trustee, township fiscal officer, and school board member for all villages, townships, and school districts in the county, and educational service center positions in Districts 1 and 3.

Candidates for Wauseon City Council or mayor had to file by Feb. 6, 2019 according to the city charter. Kathy Huner filed to run for mayor, while Shane Chamberlin, Jeff Stiriz, and Scott Stiriz are running for three spots on council.

Petition packets can be picked up at the Board of Elections office or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website.