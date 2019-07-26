Posted on by

Local students receive honors


The following residents received honors from their respective colleges and universities.

Kent State University: President’s ListDelta – Grace Sonick; Dean’s ListArchbold – Emilee Piorkowski, Anthony Pole, Madeline Schrickel, Corbin Vonier, Derek Walker; Swanton – Emma Koralewski; Wauseon – Olivia Shema, Stephanie Whitman.

Miami University: GraduatesArchbold – Gavin Morton; Delta – Brian Armstrong; Metamora – Brian Kessler; Swanton – Brandon Krempec; Wauseon – Ellie Hayati, Lorena Requena.

University of Utah: Graduates – Shay Myers, Wauseon, Master of Architecture.