Local students receive honors

The following residents received honors from their respective colleges and universities.

Kent State University: President’s List – Delta – Grace Sonick; Dean’s List – Archbold – Emilee Piorkowski, Anthony Pole, Madeline Schrickel, Corbin Vonier, Derek Walker; Swanton – Emma Koralewski; Wauseon – Olivia Shema, Stephanie Whitman.

Miami University: Graduates – Archbold – Gavin Morton; Delta – Brian Armstrong; Metamora – Brian Kessler; Swanton – Brandon Krempec; Wauseon – Ellie Hayati, Lorena Requena.

University of Utah: Graduates – Shay Myers, Wauseon, Master of Architecture.