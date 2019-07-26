Locals attend Buckeye Girls State

Students from Wauseon and Pettisville attended Buckeye Girls State this summer.

Buckeye Girls State is a program sponsored annually by the Ohio American Legion Auxiliary. The purpose is to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship; to provide an opportunity for them to live together as self-governing citizens; and to participate in the actual functioning of their government.

Nearly 900 girls attended this June at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.

Buckeye Girls State assigns each participant to one of two political parties. Their residence hall during the program is their designated county, and the floor on which they live is their city. The students file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices, from governor to city council, and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put government in action.

The girls attending from Wauseon High School were Laurel Garbers and Maggie Roelfsema. The girl attending from Pettisville High School was Ryeana Klopfenstein.