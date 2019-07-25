Unemployment rate remains low in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County was up during the month of June, but remained low, according to data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The unemployment rate for the county in June was 3.9 percent, compared to 3.4 in May. Last June, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent in Fulton County.

According to the data, 900 people are unemployed among a workforce of 22,400 in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary June 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.3 percent in Monroe County. From May, unemployment rates increased in 86 counties and decreased in 2 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.2 percent in June.

Two counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent in June. The county with the lowest rate, other than Mercer was: Wyandot, 3.0 percent.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0 percent in June. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 6.6 percent; Athens, 6.4 percent; Adams and Noble, 6.3 percent; Scioto, 6.2 percent; and Trumbull, 6.0 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in June 2019, down from 4.1 percent in May. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 1,500 over the month, from a revised 5,589,400 in May to 5,590,900 in June 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in June was 233,000, down 6,000 from 239,000 in May. The number of unemployed has decreased by 31,000 in the past 12 months from 264,000. The June unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in June 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent in May, and down from 4.0 percent in June 2018.

Fulton County's unemployment rate remained under 4% for the month of June.