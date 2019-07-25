Barbecue to raise money for Lyons parks

Lyons will celebrate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the 61st annual Chicken Barbecue. Several competitions, music, and food are on tap for the event.

On Friday, there will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, beginning at 6 p.m. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Contact Jake Dawson at 419-346-1391 for more information.

A USSSA sanctioned softball tournament will also start that day.

Also Friday, Elite DJ will provide musical entertainment.

On Saturday, things really ramp up. There will be FFA mini tractor pulls, full throttle pulling, and a volleyball tournament, and the softball tourament will continue.

Chicken dinners will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Chicken will be $6, while dinners will be $9. DJ Loco Sounds will provide music.

The event raises funds for Lyons parks.