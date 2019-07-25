Wauseon Movie Night set for July 31

A free community Movie Night, presented by the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, will be held Wednesday, July 31, at Imagination Kingdom at Reighard Park.

“Aladdin,” the hit Disney film, will be shown at 9 p.m. or dusk. From 7-9 p.m., guests can meet and greet characters Aladdin and Jasmine from Laurel’s Princess Parties. Also from 7-9 p.m., Dr. Kenneth Ladd from Magic Corner will perform.

Free popcorn, ice cream, and a photo booth will be provided. Bring chairs, blankets, and drinks.

In case of rain, the event will be held at Wauseon Elementary School, 950 Oak St.

Sponsors include Indian Meadows, H&R Block, Cordy Insurance Agency, West Ohio Pediatrics, Fulton County Health Center, Bare Beauty, Healthy Spot, Wagner Motors, First Federal Bank, George’s Radio and Antenna, Passion4Fashion, and Tomahawk Printing, with special thanks to Ambria Photography, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Tiny’s Dairy Barn, and Sara’s Garden.