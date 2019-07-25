Spectrum Fest is this weekend

The 9th Annual Spectrum Fest, which raises awareness of autism and those living with it, will be held Saturday, mainly at Sullivans Restaurant in Wauseon.

The fundraiser will begin with an arts and crafts sale at the restaurant, 141 N. Fulton St., featuring items from the Soaring Art Studio of Napoleon, 5 Sticks Creations, and henna artists, among others.

A tentative schedule of live music will feature Brian Bocian from 2-3 p.m.; Riley Martin from 3:30-5 p.m.; Nick Neenan from 5-7 p.m.; former Verve Pipe member Donny Brown covering Beatles’ tunes, 7-9 p.m.; and Amelia Airhearts, 9-11 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., “Putt Around Town” will offer teams the chance to play holes with obstacles at Sullivans, Sullys Bakery and Bistro, New Horizons Academy, the Fulton County Board of DD, Ironwood Golf Course, American Legion Post #265, VFW Post #7424, George’s Radio and Appliance, Biggby Coffee, Cordy Insurance, Ace Hardware, and DB Downtown Billiards, all located in Wauseon. The cost is $60 per foursome, with prizes for the top three teams.

Sullivans will also host Chinese auctions, and a beer and wine tasting event from 5-7 p.m.

The Autism Spectrum Music Festival, or Spectrum Fest for short, was established in 2010. Kate Schwartz, executive director of the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, said it’s a way to raise money to provide support and services for families of autism. She said the event also celebrates the lives of autistic individuals and raises awareness about the contributions and struggles of those on the autism spectrum.

“It’s breaking down the barriers of what it’s like for those with autism,” Schwartz said.

Proceeds fund supplies for Board Maker, a picture communication process for those with autism. They also fund the society’s education referral and support program; an autism support group that meets every second Monday of the month, except during the summer, at Perrysburg Heights Community Center, 12282 Jefferson St., in Perrysburg, Ohio; and the Special Needs Planning series of speakers to educate parents and individuals.

