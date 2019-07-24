Locals earn college honors, graduate

The following local residents have been honored by their respective colleges and universities.

Goshen College: Dean’s List – Joshua Liechty, Landon Roth, Jaelyn Rufenacht, all of Archbold; Graduates – Joshua Liechty, Archbold, Bachelor’s degree, Molecular biology/Biochemistry; Johanna Roth, Archbold, Bachelor’s degree, Nursing.

Western Governors University: Mary Houser, Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

Bowling Green State University: Graduates – Archbold – Gabrielle Paxton, Bachelor of Science; Casen Short, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Erin Erbskorn, Bachelor of Science, Education magna cum laude; Carly Short Bachelor of Science, Nursing, cum laude; Andrea Avers, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Brooke Boulton, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Jacob Hauter Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, cum laude; Delta – Allison Incorvaia Bachelor of Science, Education; Dannica Culler, Bachelor of Science, Education, summa cum laude, president’s distinction; Swanton – Cole Stiriz, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Andrew Patterson, Bachelor of Science; Danielle Herr, Bachelor of Science, Education, cum laude; Victoria Pinson, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Mikaela Kroyer Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude; Zachary Turk, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Sarah Simon, Bachelor of Science, Education, cum laude; Alec Ankoviak, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Wauseon – Michelle Whitmer, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Bailey Hardy, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Alec Lillich, Bachelor of Arts, Communication; Sarah Christiansen Bachelor of Science, Education, summa cum laude; Ty Suntken, Bachelor of Science, Education; Brandon Antoszewski, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Victoria Kahrs, Bachelor of Arts; Sariah Yackee Bachelor of Arts; Grace Friend, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, president’s distinction; Kendra Boger, Bachelor of Science, Education, magna cum laude. Dean’s List – Archbold – Casen Short, Gabrielle Paxton, Emma Zesing, Carly Short, Mackenna Whitacre, Andrea Avers, Mitchell Hogrefe, Nicholas Rodriguez, Hannah Bowers, Jacob Hauter, Katarina Hauter; Delta – Anthony Russell, Theresa Nieberding, Jesse Growden, Thomas Tanner, Hayley Callahan; Fayette – Camden Norris, Remy Cousino, Sydney Rupp; Lyons – Nichole Wilson, Keegan O’Neill, Michael Smithmyer; Swanton – Alexis Boatfield, Dillon Zug, Gretchen Siek, Logan Bunge-Lance, Andrew Patterson, Allyson Hendricks, Katelyn Fletcher, Abigail Maser, Ryan Eckhardt, Sarah Yaney, Allison Mishka, Hunter Moore, Trevor Schaller, Robert Atkinson, Garrett Chandler, Colin Harsh, Mikaela Kroyer, Emily Hill, Abigail Martin, Rachel Kreuz, Alison Burch, Eva Weigel, Alce Ankoviak, Adelaide Worline; Wauseon – Aubri Reiniche, Kelsey Merritt, Keri Maxcy, Aleea Volkman, Brandon Moore, Sophia Stockham, Victoria Kahrs, Madison Rice, Grace Friend, Zachary Torres, Amber Dick.