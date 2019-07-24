Nye attends conference

Swanton High School instructor Joe Nye recently gave table talk sessions and a one-hour presentation at the National Making Schools Work Conference in Baltimore, Md. His topics included using Photoshop and IMovie to create presentations in the classroom. The conference was attended by 3,500 teachers and administrators from 42 states.

