Program on dementia scheduled in Fayette

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will present “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” on Wednesday, July 24, 11 a.m., at Fayette Senior Center, 105 E. Main St.

The hour-long event for families and community members impacted by the disease will cover the following topics: common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia; the process for assessing and identifying challenging behaviors; and strategies to address some common dementia-related behaviors.

During the middle stage of dementia, the person with the disease often starts to exhibit new behaviors that can be confusing for a caregiver. These behaviors are a form of communication, and are essential to understanding the needs of the person with dementia. Through practical information, resources, and interviews with experts, the program will help caregivers address the challenges of dementia-related behavior.

Register online at alz.org/nwohio or call 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States, more than five million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.