Congressional staffers to visit Swanton

The office of Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has planned a casework on-site in Swanton this week. Staff members will be available to assist constituents with any federal department or agency issue on Wednesday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Swanton Council Chambers, 219 Chestnut St.

Casework on-sites are offered by Latta’s office to make his constituent services more conveniently accessible to local residents. Residents are not required to RSVP, but should contact Latta’s office at (800) 541-6446 if they have any questions.