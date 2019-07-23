Swanton Board hears karate proposal

Richard Barkhimer, from Master B’s Karate, approached the Swanton Board of Education on Wednesday, with a proposal to begin an after-school karate program in the Swanton Local School District.

Barkhimer hopes to teach students various valuable lessons and skills regarding life, leadership and responsibility through his Karate program. “It shows that they are responsible for their actions,” he told the board.

Barkhimer’s presentation to the board was purely informational, and no vote was taken on the subject.

This month’s finances seem to be “right on track,” according to treasurer Joyce Kinsman.

Superintendent’s Report

Literacy programs are being integrated into Swanton Schools, including The Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program and Strategic Instructional Model. Over the course of the 2018-19 school year the District Leadership Team (DLT) worked to complete a Local Literacy Plan. The Local Literacy Plan provides the district with a road map to improving literacy education in the Swanton Local School District.

“We feel like it’s going to do good things for us as we move forward,” stated superintendent Chris Lake.

The ultimate goal is that students pass standardized tests with higher scores beyond the proficient level. In addition, helping students to unlock literacy will help them be more engaged in all of their classes and lead to academic success in all areas.

Also, personnel items were approved including the the resignation of high school guidance counselor Mindy Moeller.

Certified supplemental contracts approved for Kevin Heintschel, sixth grade camp staff; Jason Longbrake, evaluation committee members; and Leigh Pancoast, LPDC Committee Member.

Classified supplemental contracts were DeNetra Smith, middle school head track coach; Hailee Roeder, high school assistant volleyball coach; Joseph Hensley, head boys soccer coach; and Alexander Simpson, varsity assistant football coach.

Nathan Cespuglio was approved as summer custodian help July 18 through Aug. 23.

Students teachers approved were Hannah Machacek and Megan Lantz.

