Geobash returning to Fulton County Fairgrounds

The Fulton County Fairgrounds will be abuzz with geocachers this week as the Midwest Geobash returns Thursday through Sunday. Midwest Geobash is the largest annual gathering of geocachers in the Midwest every year.

“We have a full slate of activities planned that include both geocaching and non-geocaching type game and activities, so there’s something for everyone,” said Ian Lengel, Midwest Geobash planning committee member. “Whether you’re an experienced geocacher, or someone who has never tried it before, you’ll be sure to have a great time at our event.”

Local residents can simply come to the fairgrounds at any time to get involved. “We have activities for everyone of all ages, and for all levels of geocaching experience,” Lengel said.

There’s a full list of activities published on the Midwest Geobash website, and upon arrival at the fairgrounds, attendees will be given a full schedule of events to help them decide what they’d like to participate in.

There is no charge to attend, although some activities, such as the treasure hunt, do have a cost to participate.

Local residents can expect a welcoming environment when arriving at the fairgrounds.

“Our attendees are some of the friendliest folks in the world, and they love to meet new people and show them the ropes,” Lengel said. “Everyone was once a first-time attendee at our event, and it’s always fun to make new friends.”

The theme of this year’s bash is “Birds of the Round Table,” which will lend a medieval feel to the geocaching fun.

New this year will be a game called Snag the Tag.

“The goal of this game is to venture out to a location (published on the game map) to be the first one to “snag the tag” (a small game piece hidden at the location on the map),” Lengel said. “Those who snag tags can then bring them to the fairgrounds on Saturday and redeem them for a special edition geocoin (metal collectible coin).”

Also, for the first time, there will be a series of adventure geocaches that will take people into downtown Wauseon to see some of the sites the city has to offer.

Another activity that will take place outside the fairgrounds is the annual Poker Run, on Friday. This year’s event will take geocachers around the area and includes stops in communities such as Wauseon, Delta, and Napoleon.

The first Midwest Geobash was in 2005, at Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette. with at least 450 in attendance. It then moved to Michigan for one year, and Indiana for two, before being held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds for the first time in 2009. The Midwest Geobash has been held at the fairgrounds ever since, and became the permanent home in 2012.

For more information, visit midwestgeobash.org, stop by the event and be greeted at the front gate, or come to the event and head over to the information center listed on the map, where all sorts of information is available.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010