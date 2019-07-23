Clark returning to Big Apple

Reigning 2019 Wauseon Homecoming Queen Olivia Clark has been invited to return as a dancer in this year’s Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Olivia will use her pageant prize money to help fund the trip to New York City, and hopes to fundraise the balance. A dancer since she was two years old, Olivia was one of only seven dancers to receive the honor in last year’s parade. She has also danced at Disney World and with the Toledo Ballet.

