Two people sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Matthew Strayer, 52, of Delta, previously pleaded guilty to illegal cultivation of marijuana. On Aug. 6, 2018, he cultivated marijuana.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $750 fine; complete a drug/alcohol assessment at A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any recommended treatment; complete a mental health assessment and complete any recommended treatment; serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio; and stay out of bars.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Jesse J. Beverly, 20, of Delta, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. On or about March 23, 2019, he possessed Lisdexamfetamine.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Christopher Brick, 19, of Swanton pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. On March 23, 2019, he did purposefully prevent, obstruct or delay the performance of a public official’s lawful duties.

He was sentenced to one year of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs and a $100 fine.