Chittenden new Wauseon police chief

The new Wauseon chief of police is a familiar face with 15 years on the force.

Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Chittenden was appointed by City Council on Monday to replace Keith Torbet as of Aug. 5 on the recommendation of Mayor Kathy Huner. Torbet, a 35-year veteran of Wauseon police, will leave the force to replace Dennis Richardson as the city’s public service director when Richardson retires Sept. 1.

Chittenden joined Wauseon police in June of 2004, after serving as a police officer at Cedar Point.He was promoted to detective in 2008, and to assistant chief in 2018.

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill and I look forward to the challenge,”he said. He said he won’t make any drastic changes in the force, “maybe just a tweak here and there.”

Huner said Chittenden was recommended for his years with the city, his dedication, and his knowledge of the j0b. “We felt he was the best choice,” she said.

He will be sworn in Aug. 5. A new assistant chief has not been named.