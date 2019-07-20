Alzheimer’s/dementia program slated

Lynn Ritter, Ph.D., program coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association, will give a presentation on “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Wednesday, July 24, 2 p.m., at Swanton Healthcare and Retirement Center, 214 S. Munson Road.

The program explores the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, early warning signs, risk factors, disease stages, and current research and treatments.

The event is free and open to the public. Snacks and refreshments will be available, and participants will be entered into raffle drawings.

For more information, call Myndi Milliken at 419-277-7232.