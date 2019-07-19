Depot Days coming to Wauseon

The Fulton County Historical Society has announced the dates for the 2019 Depot Days. There will be special tours of the Wauseon Depot and attendees can learn how the railroad helped shape life for the people of Fulton County.

There will also be a demonstration of model trains. The Depot will be open from 2-4 p.m. July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, and Nov. 17.

The Wauseon Depot will also play host to other events later in the year.

Hobo Day will be Oct. 5 from 1-7 p.m. There will be a day of festivities as the nomadic workers of the depression are celebrated. Bonfires, hands on activities, and a meal will be offered.

Haunting History Tours return Oct. 22 and 23. Attendees can explore the spooky side of Wauseon as they hear stories of the past while enjoying a fall walk from the Depot and through the History Manor. Prepaid reservations will be required.

Santa will also be at the Wauseon Depot Nov. 29 and Dec. 17-23.